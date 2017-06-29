Obama Boulevard': Los Angeles to rena...

Obama Boulevard': Los Angeles to rename portion of Rodeo Road for 44th President

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

A nearly 3 1/2-mile stretch of road through South Los Angeles will be renamed for former President Barack Obama, thanks to a unanimous City Council vote Wednesday, KTLA reports. The proposal to rename a portion of Rodeo Road - through the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw and Leimert Park neighborhoods - was introduced last week by Council President Herb Wesson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher... 40 min Kelly 2
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 2 hr allahu akbar 13
News Mother accused of leaving 4 children in car in ... 14 hr AfterAll 2
union bank wire transfer nightmare 19 hr Union Bank Token 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,957
conchita c 22 hr funny comebackz 2
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Jul 8 Dalsimer 15
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC