Obama Boulevard': Los Angeles to rename portion of Rodeo Road for 44th President
A nearly 3 1/2-mile stretch of road through South Los Angeles will be renamed for former President Barack Obama, thanks to a unanimous City Council vote Wednesday, KTLA reports. The proposal to rename a portion of Rodeo Road - through the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw and Leimert Park neighborhoods - was introduced last week by Council President Herb Wesson.
