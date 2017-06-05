Need a Temp Job While Looking for Acting Work in L.A.? 6 Agencies You Should Know
Just about every actor on the face of the earth has at one point or another experienced bouts of hardship in the form of lack of employment, and a lack of funds during said lack of employment. Sure, there are survival jobs you can turn to, but what about something that requires less commitment while also offering a more concrete schedule? Enter temp work, which is exactly what it sounds like: steady, temporary gigs, intended for people like you who are savvy, competent, and looking for something interim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|2 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|1
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|4 hr
|Lake Forest sucks
|2
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Sat
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|Sat
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Sat
|discocrisco
|1
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|Sat
|binaries
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC