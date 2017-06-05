National Coalition Launches Petition to Pass the California DISCLOSE Act
Millions of emails will be sent to good government and progressive members of coalition partners across California and the nation telling them about AB 14 and asking them to sign the petition and follow up with calls and social media urging California legislators to pass it.
