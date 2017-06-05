National Coalition Launches Petition ...

National Coalition Launches Petition to Pass the California DISCLOSE Act

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: OpEdNews

Millions of emails will be sent to good government and progressive members of coalition partners across California and the nation telling them about AB 14 and asking them to sign the petition and follow up with calls and social media urging California legislators to pass it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 2 min Anonymous 4
Mia Goth (Jun '15) 28 min Honest 2
Get#travel#ducs*IDs*Permits*driving license*Pas... 55 min simoncalson 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Always wondering 20,924
White Male Privilege 15 hr hey hey hay 15
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes Wed BOWLING WITH LINDA 26
Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city? Wed CalyPsyD 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC