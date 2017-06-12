Names and faces
Paltrow hosted the inaugural "In Goop Health" event Saturday in Culver City, Calif., where about 600 women spent the day chatting, learning, eating, shopping and generally indulging in the designer-wellness lifestyle touted by goop.com. Another such event is planned for January in New York, Paltrow said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|12 min
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|38
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|Jerry
|4
|White Male Privilege
|8 hr
|Changing the Channel
|17
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Molly Finkenthal
|13 hr
|Goodro
|2
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC