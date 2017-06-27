Man arrested after allegedly pulling ...

Man arrested after allegedly pulling a gun following a Cudahy council meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Cudahy City Council meetings have become showdowns over immigration policy. Cudahy City Hall is pictured above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 7 hr afriend 109
I HATE little dogs! 17 hr doggito 8
Good Riddance Chris Paul 21 hr lakers thru and thru 1
Johnny Depp Wed Rip Chen Picket 6
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Mon secret Asian man 1
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... Mon Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? Jun 26 actorvet 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC