Maddie Ziegler makes movie debut at LA Film Festival
The 14-year-old reality star stood out in a cute red dress for the opening at the ArcLight Cinemas in Culver City. Movie debut: Maddie Ziegler wore a cute red dress Wednesday for the premiere of The Book Of Henry in Culver City, California that marks her major movie deubt Maddie had her long brown hair down and accentuated her natural beauty with eye makeup, rosy cheeks and red lipstick.
