London Bridge attacker tried to rent larger truck, police say
The ringleader of the London Bridge terror gang tried to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry hours before the attack, police revealed. The men used 30 centimetres pink ceramic knives strapped to their wrists to carry out the attack, according to police.
