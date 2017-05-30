LA's 14 Essential Coffee Bars, 2017 E...

LA's 14 Essential Coffee Bars, 2017 Edition

LA's had a complete transformation of its coffee scene, from a city laden with syrups and badly foamed milk to one where you can essentially expect a great latte, cappuccino, or brewed coffee in every corner of town. While there's certainly a wide variety of respectable coffee bars , Eater has picked the 14 essential spots, where the quality and consistency is just a bit higher than your garden variety craft coffee shop .

Read more at Eater.

