LAFF 2017: Replace These Stills

Following its World Premiere at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, where it received a Melies D'Argent nomination for Best European Fantasy Film, German director Norbert Keil's neo-noir body horror Replace will be having its North American premiere in the Nightfall section of the 2017 LA Film Festival, running June 14-22 and right now we have a fresh batch of stills for you. Co-written by genre icon Richard Stanley and starring Rebecca Forsythe and Barbara Crampton , Replace is a Bathoryesque tale of a beautiful young woman afflicted with a disease that rapidly ages her skin.

