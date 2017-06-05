LAFF 2017: Replace These Stills
Following its World Premiere at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, where it received a Melies D'Argent nomination for Best European Fantasy Film, German director Norbert Keil's neo-noir body horror Replace will be having its North American premiere in the Nightfall section of the 2017 LA Film Festival, running June 14-22 and right now we have a fresh batch of stills for you. Co-written by genre icon Richard Stanley and starring Rebecca Forsythe and Barbara Crampton , Replace is a Bathoryesque tale of a beautiful young woman afflicted with a disease that rapidly ages her skin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|7 hr
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|7 hr
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|7 hr
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|15 hr
|discocrisco
|1
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|15 hr
|binaries
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|21 hr
|Coal Miner
|5
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC