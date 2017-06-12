LA Film Festival features diverse slate of films, directors
While Hollywood continues to be a place of inequality for non-white male directors, the LA Film Festival is making a name for itself by being exactly the opposite. The Festival, which kicks off Wednesday night in Culver City, has made norm-busting strides in programming films and panels from a diverse array of voices.
