'I just want to hear the truth': Angelenos head to the bar to watch James Comey's testimony
A bartender helps customers as a television broadcasts former FBI Director James Comey's testimony June 8 in San Francisco. A bartender helps customers as a television broadcasts former FBI Director James Comey's testimony June 8 in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|23 hr
|BOWLING WITH LINDA
|26
|Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city?
|Wed
|CalyPsyD
|1
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Tue
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|Tue
|actorvet
|4
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|Tue
|whats putin know
|1
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|Tue
|Gerald
|1
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC