How Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie became a duet

Christine McVie, left, and Lindsey Buckingham, members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Fleetwood Mac, rehearse on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif. Christine McVie, left, and Lindsey Buckingham, members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Fleetwood Mac, rehearse on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.