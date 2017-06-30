How Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie became a duet
Christine McVie, left, and Lindsey Buckingham, members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Fleetwood Mac, rehearse on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif. Christine McVie, left, and Lindsey Buckingham, members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Fleetwood Mac, rehearse on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie shuts down NJ for George Norcross and ...
|10 hr
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|MattWay&ChristinaCarey
|11 hr
|ReallyHaHa
|1
|Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB...
|12 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump...
|13 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|3
|Moving from the south
|13 hr
|Chuckles
|1
|I HATE little dogs!
|14 hr
|Moffat
|12
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC