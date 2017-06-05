Herea s whata s playing at LA Film Fe...

Herea s whata s playing at LA Film Festival 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Starting Wednesday with a gala screening of Colin Trevorrow's “The Book of Henry” and concluding eight days later with the acclaimed Aubrey Plaza/Elizabeth Olsen SoCal satire “Ingrid Goes West,” this year's festival offers myriad looks at life in these parts. And at some new area venues to boot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Round Table Pizza 6 min ROUND TABLE PIZZA 19
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 18 hr Lake Forest sucks 2
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... Sat Jean 1
WARNING about Inception Media Group Sat Suing Inception M... 1
WARNING about David Borshell Sat Adam W 2
News Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou... Sat discocrisco 1
News Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,... Sat binaries 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC