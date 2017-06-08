Her 'Blackfish' changed minds about SeaWorld's orcas, now Gabriela...
Gabriela Cowperthwaite was on the outskirts of Cartagena, Spain, directing her first feature film when she learned that SeaWorld had decided to phase out its killer whale performances. It was November 2015, just over two years after the release of "Blackfish," her documentary about the plight of orcas in captivity.
