Gwyneth Paltrow brings her website to life at Goop event
In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers before Chanel's Spring-Summer 2016 Haute Couture fashion collection in Paris. Paltrow hosted the inaugural "In Goop Health" event Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Culver City, California, where about 600 women spent the day chatting, learning, eating, shopping and generally indulging in the designer-wellness lifestyle touted by goop.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|2 hr
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|9
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|Lake Forest sucks
|2
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|Sat
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|Sat
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Sat
|discocrisco
|1
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|Sat
|binaries
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC