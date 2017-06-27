From the Archives: Unfurling one gian...

From the Archives: Unfurling one giant American Flag

June 25, 1976: Rancher Bob Older directs test unfurling of his giant flag before the official July 4th ceremony. ORO GRANDE, Calif.-"It looks even bigger than I thought it would," declared Bob Older as the mammoth flag unfurled.

