From the Archives: Unfurling one giant American Flag
June 25, 1976: Rancher Bob Older directs test unfurling of his giant flag before the official July 4th ceremony. ORO GRANDE, Calif.-"It looks even bigger than I thought it would," declared Bob Older as the mammoth flag unfurled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|1 hr
|Coco lover
|22
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|1 hr
|Refuse to hate
|8
|Review: National Family Solutions
|2 hr
|Happy2Hear
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|2 hr
|AntiSaggyTitties
|5
|Johnny Depp
|4 hr
|Crafty
|8
|Aeropostale Files for bankruptcy?!
|14 hr
|SummerBB8
|1
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|Thu
|afriend
|109
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC