FBI raids Sovereign Health rehab chain's sites across Southern California

41 min ago

Federal and state agents raided several locations Tuesday of the Southern California rehab company Sovereign Health as part of an ongoing probe, authorities said. No arrests were made when officials executed search warrants at sites in Culver City, Palm Desert, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.

