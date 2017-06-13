FBI raids Sovereign Health rehab chain's sites across Southern California
Federal and state agents raided several locations Tuesday of the Southern California rehab company Sovereign Health as part of an ongoing probe, authorities said. No arrests were made when officials executed search warrants at sites in Culver City, Palm Desert, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schizoid Alert: Lisa Marquis Cut Above Casting
|5 hr
|Ss playground
|1
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
|Pacific Palisades Jukebox (Jun '12)
|6 hr
|Musikologist
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Ryan Goldsman
|20,930
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
|The Old Titos Tacos and Airport Village (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|Earle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC