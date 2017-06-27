Elon Musk's "Godot" machine cuts its 1st LA tunnel segment

PanARMENIAN.Net - SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk just tweeted that his tunnel-carving operation, The Boring Company, just completed cutting out its first segment with its Beckett-homaging drill, Godot , Engadget said. While the plan is to build an entire subterranean network underneath the streets of Los Angeles, it's unclear where this first tunnel portion was cut and how far it went.

