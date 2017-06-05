Donald Trump may not be live tweeting, but his son is

Top left, a patron at San Francisco's Ace's Bar watches a broadcast of James Comey's testimony; top right, Leah Thrum joins patrons at Shaw's Tavern in Washington; bottom left, Digger Mesch watches while doing yoga in Los Feliz; bottom right, patrons watch at Shaw's Tavern. The Tattle Tale Room in Culver City was almost silent shortly after 7 a.m., as early bar-goers watched former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony before a U.S. Senate committee.

