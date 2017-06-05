Donald Trump may not be live tweeting, but his son is
President Trump sounded a defiant note during public comments Thursday, a speech that overlapped with former FBI director James B. Comey's testimony. Trump, speaking to the Faith and Freedom Coalition at a gathering at a Washington hotel, did not directly mention Comey in his speech, or the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 campaign.
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|23 hr
|BOWLING WITH LINDA
|26
|Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city?
|Wed
|CalyPsyD
|1
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Tue
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|Tue
|actorvet
|4
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|Tue
|whats putin know
|1
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|Tue
|Gerald
|1
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
