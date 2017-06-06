Dan Lauria Joins Annette Bening in If...

Dan Lauria Joins Annette Bening in If All the Sky Were Paper at the Douglas

Lexikat Artists, in association with Chapman University, presents Annette Bening, Dan Lauria and Ken Jenkins along with a cast including Kate Mansi , in a one-night only performance of the play IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER, on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, CA. The play is a moving, dramatic reading of real wartime letters by soldiers, Marines, sailors, and airmen, as well as their family members at home.

