Dan Lauria Joins Annette Bening in If All the Sky Were Paper at the Douglas
Lexikat Artists, in association with Chapman University, presents Annette Bening, Dan Lauria and Ken Jenkins along with a cast including Kate Mansi , in a one-night only performance of the play IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER, on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, CA. The play is a moving, dramatic reading of real wartime letters by soldiers, Marines, sailors, and airmen, as well as their family members at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes
|8 hr
|BOWLING WITH LINDA
|26
|Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city?
|9 hr
|CalyPsyD
|1
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Tue
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|Tue
|actorvet
|4
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|Tue
|whats putin know
|1
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|Tue
|Gerald
|1
|Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T...
|Tue
|MysticArts Jacob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC