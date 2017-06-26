Coffee Commissary Takes on Uncharted Territory Along Glendale's Northern Edge
Glendale's cozy Kenneth Village retail stretch is getting a new tenant this summer: Coffee Commissary . The local chain already has outlets everywhere from Burbank to West Hollywood to Culver City, and is now adding a tucked-away address north of the 134 freeway to its repertoire.
