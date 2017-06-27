Check Out This Two-Night Italian Pop-...

Check Out This Two-Night Italian Pop-up With Caviar and Cocktails

Jesse Barber, a chef who worked at Tasting Kitchen for a spell before heading up north to stage at Manresa and Chez Panisse , is back in L.A. to do two nights of his pop-up restaurant, Imperfetta. The menu is inspired both by Italian traditional cuisine and California's natural bounty.

