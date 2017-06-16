Ben Vereen, Ronald Reagan and the travesty of blackface, potently remembered
An image from Edgar Arceneaux's "Until, Until, Until ...," 2015. The problem with reenacting a blackface minstrel show, even to make a political point, is that on some level, it is still a blackface minstrel show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Johnny Depp
|6 hr
|BestRedVest
|2
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|6 hr
|BestRedVest
|3
|Women should stop wearing bras
|6 hr
|BestRedVest
|3
|The Hills vs Jersey Shore
|9 hr
|Stillnotoverthehills
|1
|Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13)
|14 hr
|567abc
|22
|teens steal lapd cars
|16 hr
|adamanter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC