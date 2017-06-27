Barack Obama Could Soon Have a Street in LA Named After Him
If approved by the Los Angeles City Council, Obama Boulevard would be close to streets named after the first three other former U.S. presidents On Tuesday, Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson announced a motion to rename a street in southwest L.A. after former president Barack Obama. The proposed Obama Boulevard would be located on the street currently known as Rodeo Road - not to be confused with swanky Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills - which runs from the eastern edge of Culver City to Leimert Park in Mid-City.
