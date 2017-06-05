AI summit aims to help world's poorest

AI summit aims to help world's poorest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NatureNews

In the world's wealthiest neighbourhoods, artificial intelligence systems are starting to steer self-driving cars down the streets, and homeowners are giving orders to their smart voice-controlled speakers. But the AI revolution has yet to offer much help to the 3 billion people globally who live in poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 1 hr WILDCATS BOWLING ... 25
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... 17 hr Yaya 1
Maxine waters 18 hr actorvet 4
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 20 hr whats putin know 1
80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ... 21 hr Gerald 1
Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T... 21 hr MysticArts Jacob 1
casula 22 hr tuba toofpaste 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC