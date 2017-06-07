Adam Langdon to Lead 'Curious Inciden...

Adam Langdon to Lead 'Curious Incident' National Tour at the Ahmanson

Casting is set for the Los Angeles engagement of the National Theatre production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" presented at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre . The Tony Award-winning new play by Simon Stephens is adapted from Mark Haddon 's best-selling novel and directed by Tony winner Marianne Elliott .

