6 reasons why you don't want to miss the Dwell on Design 2017 show

Strolling through the modern design fair known as Dwell on Design is a lot like exploring the new Ikea store in Burbank : Even if you're just looking, it's fun to see what's new. And there will be much to see that is new as roughly 300 vendors return to the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 23-25 to share the latest furnishings, appliances, technology and concepts.

