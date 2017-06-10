10 Great Dining Options for Father's Day
There are plenty of options for Father's Day, from take-home feasts to food festivals to super premium steak dinners. A Basque Kitchen in Redondo Beach is offering Basque delicacy roast suckling cochinillo piglet for Father's Day.
