The 4th Annual Culver City Film Festi...

The 4th Annual Culver City Film Festival to be held in December 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Digital Post Production

Jon Gursha, the festival director Culver City Film Festival, is highly delighted to announce that the fourth annual Culver City Film Festival will hold from Monday the 4th to Monday the 11th of December 2017 in Culver City Los Angeles County, California. The Culver City Film Festival is an annual event established with the primary objective of bringing together a diverse group of filmmakers to share recent work and recognize local talent in a city celebrated for its cinematic history and in-depth cultural values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 33 min crazycat 4
Glenn Frey 35 min right guard 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Adam 21,032
beware of phone tax scam Thu Maria 1
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) Thu Linda-Rosamond-CA 120
LOL at LAUSD Wed hey hey hay 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb May 16 Nunya 2
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,132,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC