The 4th Annual Culver City Film Festival to be held in December 2017

Jon Gursha, the festival director Culver City Film Festival, is highly delighted to announce that the fourth annual Culver City Film Festival will hold from Monday the 4 The Culver City Film Festival is an annual event established with the primary objective of bringing together a diverse group of filmmakers to share recent work and recognize local talent in a city celebrated for its cinematic history and in-depth cultural values. In the bid to achieve this laudable objective, the organizers of this festival designed this annual festival which features both experienced as well as up and coming filmmakers with the hope of providing a platform for showcasing of independent films that deserves exposure and recognition.

