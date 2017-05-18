Television 1 mins ago 11:12 a.m.'The Voice' auditions coming to Busch Stadium

Television 1 mins ago 11:12 a.m.'The ...

OCTOBER 28: A general view of the set is shown at a press junket for NBC's "The Voice" at Sony Studios on October 28, 2011 in Culver City, California. "The Voice" is holding auditions for their next season, and they will be at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 18. To start the audition process, you need to create an artist account on the show's website and choose your audition location.

