Snap chairman Michael Lynton met Evan Spiegel because his kids were addicted to the app
Before Michael Lynton became a board member and the eventual chairman of Snapchat parent company Snap Inc., his kids were addicted to the messaging app. "My kids were on it early," Lynton said at the Lerer Hippeau Ventures CEO Summit on Tuesday in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glenn Frey
|4 hr
|right guard
|2
|White Male Privilege
|13 hr
|Ripper Savage
|3
|LOL at LAUSD
|Wed
|hey hey hay
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|Tue
|Nunya
|2
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|Tue
|susc99
|1
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Pietra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC