Snap chairman Michael Lynton met Evan Spiegel because his kids were addicted to the app

Tuesday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Before Michael Lynton became a board member and the eventual chairman of Snapchat parent company Snap Inc., his kids were addicted to the messaging app. "My kids were on it early," Lynton said at the Lerer Hippeau Ventures CEO Summit on Tuesday in New York.

