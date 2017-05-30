Reservoir Contemplates Relocation as ...

Reservoir Contemplates Relocation as It Tries One Last Time on Robertson

Friday May 26

The multibrand concept shop's owners will try their hand at a raft of summer promotions to woo customers into the door. LAST CALL : The owners of the chic concept boutique Reservoir may be about to throw in the towel on Robertson Boulevard but not before trying their hand at a number of summer promotions to woo people through their doors.

