Reaching 1,000 summits, hikers make the final climb for 78-year-old mountaineer
By his count, Seuk Doo Kim has climbed Mt. Baldy nearly 750 times and aims to log 1,000 summits by next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal...
|2 hr
|okrahomo
|1
|White Male Privilege
|3 hr
|crazycat
|8
|United Healthcare in hot water
|10 hr
|American
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Maxine the Tard Waters
|13 hr
|Nasty Wig Waters
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|21 hr
|666 Armo
|589
|Glenn Frey
|Fri
|right guard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC