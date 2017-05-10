Octavia Spencer, Liam Hemsworth, Amy Schumer, Pharrell Williams take...
So popular is the "Spring Break: Destination Education" event that teens, tweens and their families began flooding into Sony Studios in Culver City as soon as the gates opened for the May 6 carnival-style party. An annual fundraiser for City Year Los Angeles , the spirited "Spring Break" gathering raised $1.8 million to help keep high-needs students in school and on track to graduate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ...
|2 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|6
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Jo Deo
|123
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|17 hr
|Beth
|1
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|Tue
|LEO 477
|65
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC