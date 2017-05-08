MTV kept its Movie & TV Awards irreverent but progressive
Hugh Jackman, left, and Dafne Keen pose with their awards for best duo for "Logan" in the press room at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. Taraji P. Henson accepts the award for best fight against the system at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|12 hr
|LEO 477
|65
|Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A...
|15 hr
|Hector
|1
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|15 hr
|Hector
|24
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|22 hr
|Anthony
|2
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC