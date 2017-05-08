MTV heralds summer viewing season with its Movie & TV Awards
MTV described Sunday night's Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories. The policy was put into practice by Asia Kate Dillion when she proudly noted she's "the first openly non-binary actor to play an openly non-binary actor on a major TV show" then presented the Best Actor in a Movie award to Emma Watson of "Beauty and the Beast."
