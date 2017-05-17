More Than 3,500 Violations of Santa Monica Leaf Blower Ban Reported in Three Years

May 17, 2017 -- Although Santa Monica imposes a stiff fine, the City continues to struggle to enforce its 1991 ban of the popular but noisy and pollution-prone gardening tools, according to an update issued this month by City code enforcement officials. Over the past three years, there were more than 3,500 reports that Santa Monica's ban on motorized leaf blowers was being violated, Sharon Guidry, the City's Code Enforcement Manager wrote in a May 8 report to the City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.