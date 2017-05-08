Matthew Broderick, Tyne Daly, Keith D...

Matthew Broderick, Tyne Daly, Keith David and More Sign on for Center ...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group, announced today that Matthew Broderick, Tyne Daly, Louis Gossett Jr., Thomas Sadoski, Jimmy Smits, Ren Auberjonois, Jon Robin Baitz, Bill Cain, Anthony Crivello, Culture Clash, Merle Dandridge, Tim Dang, Keith David, Shaila Essley, Davis Gaines, Harry Groener, Clint Holmes, David Henry Hwang, Gregory Itzin, Dale Kristien, Doug LaBrecque, Tzi Ma, Alan Mandell, Dakin Matthews, Christina Saffran, Benjamin Schrader, Shoshannah Stern, Lisa Vroman, Ed Waterstreet and Aryana Williams are set to take the stage at Center Theatre Group's 50th Anniversary Celebration, Co-Chaired by Chairman of NBC Entertainment and Center Theatre Group board member Robert Greenblatt and fellow Center Theatre Group board member Sue Tsao.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro... 2 hr Beth 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mexico 21,015
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 19 hr LEO 477 65
Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A... 23 hr Hector 1
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 23 hr Hector 24
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Mar '17 Treason watch 14
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,896,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC