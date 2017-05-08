Los Angeles Film Festival Unveils 2017 Lineup
The Los Angeles Film Festival has announced its competition lineup for its 2017 edition and the films in its U.S. Fiction, Documentary, World Fiction, LA Muse and Nightfall sections. The fest runs June 14-22 headquartered at ArcLight Cinemas Culver City, with screenings also at ArcLight Hollywood, ArcLight Santa Monica and more.
