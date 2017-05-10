Lezley Saar Explores Gender Fluidity ...

Lezley Saar Explores Gender Fluidity at Walter Maciel Gallery

Lezley Saar, who is part of one of the most prolific families in contemporary American art, has a new solo show titled Gender Renaissance opening this Saturday. Lezley Saar, "A Night at the Uranium" , acrylic on fabric over wood panel, 24" x 18" Along with her mother Betye and sister Alison, Lezley Saar is part of one of the most prolific families in contemporary American art.

