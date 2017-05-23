LA Film Festival program continues to...

LA Film Festival program continues to expand with 'The Beguiled' and 'Annabelle: Creation'

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The LA Film Festival has continued to add to its upcoming program. The festival announced Tuesday it will screen "The Beguiled" with filmmaker Sofia Coppola in person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me... 6 min Newsroom_LA 1
News Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09) 14 hr parand 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr bayonne nj 21,037
my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com Mon unbelievable 1
Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher... Sun Miles 1
Glenn Frey Sun frez no like armpits 6
News Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal... Sat okrahomo 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC