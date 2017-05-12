Jennifer Hudson to Sing Closing Numbe...

Jennifer Hudson to Sing Closing Number at Center Theatre Group's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Michael Ritchie , Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group , today announced two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress and newly announced coach on NBC's "The Voice" Jennifer Hudson will join Center Theatre Group 's 50th Anniversary Celebration performance on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Fresh off her acclaimed performance in NBC's "Hairspray Live!," Hudson will sing the evening's closing number.

