International Compost Awareness Week May 7-13, 2017

Compost Give Away 2017 To kick off International Compost Awareness Week May 7-13, Culver City Public Works Environmental Programs and Operations Division and American Organics is holding a free compost giveaway event in the parking lot across from the Bone Yard Dog Park. Compost is used to improve or maintain high quality soil, to grow healthy plants, reduce the use of fertilizer and pesticides, improve water quality and protect the environment.

