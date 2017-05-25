Hayden Cafe Jumps Into Culver City's ...

Hayden Cafe Jumps Into Culver City's Platform Project With Oysters and Wine

Culver City's Platform project keeps getting stronger, with news today of a casual all-day newcomer slated for the far corner called Hayden Cafe . The prime new modernist property offers some big square footage right out by the former Roberta's Pizza pop-up - complete with ample patio space, high ceilings, and a long marble bar.

