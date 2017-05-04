Halle Berry Joins VH1's 'Dear Mama' Special

Halle Berry arrives at the Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA Kaleidoscope Ball held at 3LABS on May 2, 2015 in Culver City, Calif. To round out its stacked talent lineup for its forthcoming mother's appreciation show Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms, VH1 has tapped Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry to honor a mother from the non-profit domestic violence organization, the Jenesse Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.