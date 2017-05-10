Father's Office Announces Expansion To Downtown's Arts District
A third Father's Office location will open in Downtown's Arts District this fall, according to an email sent by proprietor Sang Yoon's team today. The original Father's Office in Santa Monica was a dive bar favorite of Yoon's when he bought it in 2000, turning it into a craft beer mecca and kicking off the gastropub trend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ...
|50 min
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ...
|9 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|6
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Jo Deo
|123
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|Tue
|Beth
|1
|LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Treason watch
|14
|Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|leggings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC