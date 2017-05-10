Father's Office Announces Expansion T...

Father's Office Announces Expansion To Downtown's Arts District

Tuesday Read more: LA Weekly

A third Father's Office location will open in Downtown's Arts District this fall, according to an email sent by proprietor Sang Yoon's team today. The original Father's Office in Santa Monica was a dive bar favorite of Yoon's when he bought it in 2000, turning it into a craft beer mecca and kicking off the gastropub trend.

