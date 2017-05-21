Expo Line is on the right track but i...

Expo Line is on the right track but its neighborhood plan is going nowhere

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

How do you judge a new light-rail line? How do you decide if it has succeeded or failed? How do you measure the ways it has changed - or failed to change - a neighborhood? A city? A region? These are questions that Los Angeles County, as it pursues an urban rail expansion as ambitious and expensive as any in American history, is going to be asking itself regularly over the next couple of decades. They're especially relevant this spring as the newest part of that growing rail network, the Metro Expo Line, marks a double anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
beware of phone tax scam 2 hr Maria 1
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 2 hr Linda-Rosamond-CA 120
Glenn Frey 9 hr right guard 2
White Male Privilege 18 hr Ripper Savage 3
LOL at LAUSD Wed hey hey hay 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed LibHater 21,030
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb Tue Nunya 2
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC