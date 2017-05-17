Elon Musk's plan to reduce L.A. traffic jams may cause 'sickness'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mission to reduce Los Angeles traffic jams has reached a new high with the unveiling of underground electric sleds he warns "may cause motion sickness or seizures." Musk on Friday released images and videos from his latest venture, "The Boring Company," showing a test run of an electric sled named "Godot" that would transport cars through a tunnel at 125 mph.

